The Emmy Winner Was Once Famously Linked To Ellen DeGeneres

A severe car accident that took place on August 5, has now turned fatal, claiming the life of 53-year-old Emmy award winning actress Anne Heche. The Another World actress crashed her car into a house in Los Angeles, leaving her in extreme critical condition. As a result of the crash, Heche suffered severe brain injury, leaving her in a coma and also with severe burns to the body.

Just days ago, a representative for Heche updated the public on just how serious her injuries were. In a statement released to Variety, the rep informed everyone that she was “not expected to survive.”

“We want to thank everyone for their kind wishes and prayers for Anne’s recovery and thank the dedicated staff and wonderful nurses that cared for Anne at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills hospital… Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne Heche suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition. She is not expected to survive.” -A rep for Anne Heche, Variety

The Six Days, Seven Nights star was reportedly under the influence of cocaine when she crashed her blue Mini Cooper into the Mar Vista home at 90-MPH, which the LAPD confirmed to TMZ. The fiery crash caused Heche to suffer a “severe anoxic brain injury”, leaving her on life support. It was announced today on August 12 that Heche had been removed from life support.

There has been footage released showing Heche driving erratically just moments before the fiery crash occurred. The Hollywood veteran has been very open in the past about her struggles with alcohol and drug abuse, revealing in a 2001 ABC interview with Barbara Walters that a lot of it stemmed from being molested and raped by her father throughout her childhood.

The Donnie Brasco star was also involved in a high profile relationship with Ellen DeGeneres from 1997-2000. Heche, who identified as sexually fluid, said the relationship completely derailed her career. While doing press during her time competing on Dancing with the Stars, Heche said “the stigma attached to that relationship was so bad.”

“I was in a relationship with Ellen DeGeneres for three and a half years and the stigma attached to that relationship was so bad that I was fired from my multi-million-dollar picture deal and I did not work in a studio picture for 10 years.” -Anne Heche on her relationship with Ellen Degeneres

DeGeneres was asked about the recent hospitalization and how she felt about Heche’s fiery car crash (prior to her passing) and whether the two have kept in touch. The talk show host gave quite a stoic response:

“No, have not. We’re not in touch with each other, so I wouldn’t know.” [When asked by the paparazzi if she would be sending well-wishes for Anne she responded] “I dont want anyone to be hurt.” [Finally, the pap referenced just how dangerous of a car accident it was and Ellen responsed] “Sure was.” -Ellen DeGeneres on her current status with the late Anne Heche

Anne Heche is best know for her Emmy winning role in Another World (1987-1991), Donnie Brasco (1997), Volcano (1997), I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997), Six Days, Seven Nights (1998) and Return to Paradise (1998). She is survived by her two sons: 20-year-old Homer and 13-year-old Atlas. Our deepest condolences to her family and friends. Rest Peacefully Anne Heche.

Source: Huff Post , Variety , New York Post , Advocate