The Fab Five Talk Season 7 and Spreading Queer Joy in New Orleans

Grab your beads and let the good times roll! The seventh season of Netflix’s Emmy Award-winning makeover show Queer Eye is now available to stream, and the Fab Five brought some sparkle and sass to New Orleans while transforming the lives of residents who were in need of a fresh start.

Seven seasons is a major accomplishment for any TV show, and no one is more surprised by the success and longevity of Queer Eye than the experts themselves – Jonathan Van Ness (grooming), Antoni Porowski (food and wine), Tan France (fashion), Bobby Berk (design), and Karamo Brown (culture). Compassionate, humanizing, and completely heartwarming, they tackle big challenges while bringing change into a nominated hero’s life and reestablishing their inner confidence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As each episode wraps, audiences see the positive and evident impact the Fab 5 made on these deserving individuals. Hitting the road to inspire, heal, and bring hope to one hero at a time, they encounter no shortage of opportunities in the Big Easy!

In an exclusive with Instinct, Van Ness, Porowski, France, Berk, and Brown share their excitement for Queer Eye Season 7 and talk about filming in New Orleans, as well as the evolution of the show and their friendship.

Advertisement

Check out the full video interview below.

Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Bobby Berk, & Karamo Brown…