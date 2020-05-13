The First Ever Digital Bear Weekend Features These Smoking Hot Guys

The creators of Bear World Magazine have gone above and beyond to create an amazing 2-day event that highlights some of the most talented people in the LGBTQ community.

Digital Bear Weekend, the first of its kind, will make its debut beginning this Friday, May 15. The extravaganza will feature everything from performances by well-known talents like Justin Utley (seen above), Big Dipper and Mike MRF, cooking demonstrations from deliciously yummy chef Jonathan Bardzik, a relaxing meditation workshop, a showing of the hit film Bear City and so much more.

“I’m so proud and honored to be bringing the world’s first Digital Bear Weekend to our amazing global bear community, Robin Grey, editor of Bear World Magazine, told Instinct. “I’m blown away by the amount of amazing artists and contributors we have brought together for this weekend and I already know it’s going to be epic! A big thank you to our sponsors W | Bear and BearCity, plus to the Bear World Magazine staff for working so hard to make this happen.”

This digital gathering is something that the bear community and its supporters can look forward to amid all the other major events being canceled like Bear Week in Provincetown. They follow in the footsteps of others who have done similar like RuPaul’s Digital Dragcon which took place two weeks ago.

For more information please click here.