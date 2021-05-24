The First ‘The Eternals’ Trailer Is Here!

We now have the first official trailer for The Eternals, but things aren’t looking good for fans of LGBTQ content.

Earlier today, Marvel Entertainment released a two-minute-long trailer for their upcoming film. So far, what we know of the movie is that a special alien race touches down on earth during the early stages of humanity. They then remain been among Earthings for centuries and watch over humans without interfering in any of our affairs. But something changes and The Eternals finally take center stage.

In the trailer, we see those first moments when the cast of superpowered beings initially interact with humanity. We see Gemma Chan’s Sersi and Richard Madden’s Ikaris giving their first impressions of humans. Then, we’ve taken through a journey as an impending doom seems to create a change within the Eternals.

“We have watched and guided,” says Salma Hayek’s Ajak over the trailer’s visuals. “We have helped them progress and seen them accomplish wonders.”

“Throughout the years, we have never interfered — until now.”

The Eternals is a much-anticipated project for the Marvel Cinematic Universe due to it being such a risky endeavor. First off, the film was directed by recent Oscar-winner Chloé Zhao. What that, the film appears to carry more of gravitas than ever before seen in a Marvel movie. Plus, the movie also boasts a diverse cast full of Hollywood stars. This includes the before-mentioned stars but also Angelina Jolie, Kit Harrington, Kumail Nanjiani, Brian Tyree Henry, Barry Keoghan, Lauren Ridloff, Ma Dong-seok, Lia McHugh, and more.

On top of that, Brian Tyree Henry will become the MCU’s first openly gay superhero. For years, we’ve been reporting on the fact that this film would have its first instance of a queer superhero’s sexuality being acknowledged. Reports say that not only will Henry’s character, named Phastos, be gay but he’ll also be married and have children.

But, there is some room for hesitation. First off, this is a large cast incorporating over 10 main characters. There already was the concern that Phastos would get little screentime. And seeing that his only solo appearance in the above trailer lasts five seconds, our concerns haven’t been eased. Most likely, Phastos will be more of a supporting character than a leading role. So the question is, can we accept blatant representation even if it’s minimal at best? Right now, there’s not much more to go on. But, things aren’t looking promising for fans of LGBTQ media.

Despite concerns, The Eternals is full-speed ahead to arrive in theaters on November 5? Will you be watching?