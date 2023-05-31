‘The Flash’ Director on Ezra Miller Returning for Possible Part Two

Ezra Miller has been the subject of one controversy after another due to their off-screen behavior in the recent years. Their past misconduct eventually led to legal issues, which resulted to them deciding to seek treatment for “complex mental health issues” in 2022.

Despite the 30-year-old actor’s numerous controversies, however, ‘The Flash’ director Andrés Muschietti made it clear that no one could play the titular superhero better than Miller did.

“If (a sequel) happens, yes. I don’t think there’s anyone that can play that character as well as they did,” the 49-year-old Argentine filmmaker admitted during his appearance on The Discourse podcast.

He further explained,

“The other depictions of the character are great, but this particular vision of the character, they just excelled in doing it. And, as you said, the two Barrys — it feels like a character that was made for them.”

The upcoming DC film’s producer Barbara Muschietti also noted that the non-binary actor was “brilliant and the most committed and the most professional.”

“Ezra gave everything for this role — physically, creatively, emotionally. They were absolutely supreme,” she added.

Thoughts on Miller possibly reprising his role in a potential ‘The Flash’ sequel?

Moreover, ‘The Flash’ movie is set to be released on June 16. In the meantime, you can watch the trailer here:

