‘The Flash’ Star Ezra Miller Breaks Silence Amidst Allegations

‘The Flash’ Star Ezra Miller is currently facing a series of legal issues, as well as assault and abuse allegations after their troubling behavior, and they finally broke their silence regarding the matter.

The 29-year-old actor apologized for their past actions, and also revealed that they are going through some mental health issues.

“Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment. I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life,” Miller stated.

The non-binary actor has been arrested twice in Hawaii this year, and they were also recently charged with felony burglary in Vermont. In 2020, a recording of what seemed to be the actor choking a woman outside a bar in Iceland surfaced and made headlines, but no charges were filed.

As a result, Miller’s concerning behavior has been an issue for both the actor and Warner Bros. Discovery, which is the company that chose them to star in the DC Comics film ‘The Flash,’ as well as ‘Fantastic Beasts’ and other DC movies.

Despite that though, Variety stated that a source claims:

“Warner Bros. supports Miller’s decision to seek professional help.”

On a slightly different note, ‘The Flash,’ starring Miller and also featuring Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton, is scheduled to be released in theaters on June 23, 2023, and it is reportedly a key entry in the DC Comics films.

