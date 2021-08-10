The Foo Fighters Trolled Westboro Baptist Protesters?

The Foo Fighters mocking Westboro Baptist protesters? You love to see it.

The rock band known as the Foo Fighters had a wonderful response to seeing protesters from the Westboro Baptist Church outside their concert in Kansas. On Thursday, the band was performing at the Azura Amphitheater in Bonner Springs, Kansas when protesters started gathering outside. After seeing this, the band got on a flatbed truck to confront the group.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I got something to say. Because you know what? I love you! I do,” said Foo Fighters’ frontman Dave Grohl. “The way I look at it, I love everybody. That’s what you’re supposed to do … I deliver all of my love, and you shouldn’t be hating. You should be dancing!”

The band then performed the Bee Gees’ “You Should Be Dancing.” A fan’s video of the mini-concert has since been circling on Twitter.

Dave Grohl & The Foo Fighters trolled the Westboro Baptist Church outside their concert in Kansas tonight. PLAYING DISCO. pic.twitter.com/Ci2yh1M7QR — talkie (@Talkie86) August 6, 2021

The Westboro Baptist Church is an American and Christian-based group that is known for engaging in hate speech and hateful protests. Not only is the group homophobic, but the organization has been known to picket military funerals, celebrity funerals, and public vents. They’ve also held protests against other religious groups like the Jewish community, Mormons, and Catholics. They even planned to picket the vigil for victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. That led to many people petitioning to have the church labeled a hate group.

The Kansas-based group is made up mainly of the extended family of its late founder Fred Phelps. Though leaving the church, several former members have accused the group of brainwashing.

It’s currently unclear why the conservative church targeted the Foo Fighters. That said, this isn’t the first time the group has targeted the band. They’ve done so for years. This also isn’t the first time the Foo Fighters have performed music as a sort of counter-protest. In 2011, the band played Willie Watson’s “Keep It Clean” and in 2015 they played Rick Astley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up.”

A press release published by the church about the most recent protest said, “The Foo Fighters have made no attempt to make their bodies a living sacrifice, holy (meaning separated from the ways of this world), and acceptable unto God, being their reasonable service.”

But in the end, all the church is doing is giving the Foo Fighters some free publicity. And it’s looking likely that this won’t be the last time.