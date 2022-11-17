The Former Spider-Man GQ Spread Is Leaving Us Feeling Tingly All Over

Andrew Garfield is looking healthy and scrumptious in his spread for British GQ magazine. Yes, he’s famously known for sporting the iconic Spider-Man outfit but his shirtless in leather pants look (Photographed by Luke Gilford) is definitely catching our attention. Garfield graces the cover of the latest issue as one of the magazine’s “Men Of The Year” honorees.

The 39-year-old actor not only bared his body, but he bared his soul in an interview where he discussed his career, life expectations and turning the big 4-0. But before we get into that, we know why you’re here — enjoy a bearded Andrew as he serves sensual top vibes draped in black leather Alexander McQueen pants.

Andrew Garfield for GQ. pic.twitter.com/hGJINK2ZcT — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 15, 2022

Garfield opened up about his role as Spider-Man, stating that he felt his role as the iconic comic book hero felt “undone,” — comparing it to getting over a relationship. But he said doing No Way Home with Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire was “beautiful.”

The award winning actor also shared what he thought life would be like at 40:

“It’s interesting. It feels far off. I need to start thinking about a good party. If I organise something fun, it’ll be great. And the good news is, all my high school friends, we’re all celebrating [turning 40] together. But it’s interesting – I always thought I would be the first to have kids and settle down, and they’re all shacked up and a couple of kids deep, for the most part.” -Andrew Garfield for British GQ

Garfield played a gay character in Tony Kushner’s Angels in America, back in 2017. He stated that he prepared for the role by consulting his gay friends and by watching a ton of RuPaul’s Drag Race. While Garfield immersed himself in gay culture for research — he faced backlash from some members in the community, accusing the thespian of queer-baiting and cultural appropriation after he said that “I am a gay man right now, just without the physical act.”

i think we should talk more about andrew garfield as Prior Walter in Angels in America cause it's something wonderful. he played the role in an exceptional way. pic.twitter.com/Mgg5OL6RFE — mary 🕷 (@TASMANDRW_) February 10, 2022

In 2018, Garfield won a Tony award for best actor for Angels in America — which he dedicate to the LGBTQ community. In his acceptance speech, he said of his character:

“[Prior Walter] represents the purest spirit of humanity and especially that of the LGBTQ community. So I dedicate this award to the countless LGBTQ who have fought and died to protect that spirit. To protect that message for the right to live and love as we are created to.” -Andrew Garfield, 2018 Tony Awards

To all the fellas out there that continue to lust after the handsome English actor, there’s hope. Garfield has stated in the past that while he identifies as heterosexual — he’s open to exploring any impulses.

“Up until this point, I’ve only been sexually attracted to women. I want to know as much of the garden as possible before I pass – I have an openness to any impulses that may arise within me at any time.” -Andrew Garfield, OUT Magazine

You can read the full interview here. What do you think of Andrew Garfield’s British GQ spread? And would you be open to exploring any impulses with him?

Source: British GQ , People , BBC