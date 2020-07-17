“The Golden Girls” Home Is Officially On The Market-See How It Looks Inside

Some of the final dialogue on the final episode of The Golden Girls perhaps said it best when Rose (Betty White) said to the ladies as Dorothy departed for Atlanta; “what can you say about seven years of fights, laughter, secrets,…. cheesecake”? While The Golden Girls last aired in 1992, what many considered to be the fifth character of the show, Blanche Deveraux’s famed Miami home, is officially on the market-almost. The actual home is in Brentwood, CA and is a private residence. People reports that for the first time, the home is officially on the market, with an asking price of $2,999,000.00.

Brandon V. Photography showcases the mid-century home, which contains elements of both Hawaiian and Japanese design and is being sold by the estate of the original owners, who custom built the home. The home itself was built in 1955 and the public has never seen the inside of the home until now.

The kitchen is kitsch-tastic avocado, with the cabinets showcasing a bright turquoise color. While there is no traditional “lanai” (where the ladies spent much of their time) there is a traditional Japanese “engawa”, a strip of porch that borders the outside of the home. The open floor plan and expansive ceilings showcase a cozy, yet spacious living space as well as touches of vintage throughout the space.

The dining area may not offer the cozy and round table that the ladies sat at to dish (and have some cheesecake), but it does offer a glass topped table with an open floor plan, offering an easy flow to and from both the kitchen and the living room. The bedroom, while not showcasing Blanche’s famed and floral bedroom set, does offer access outside direct from the bedroom and a spacious sleeping quarters with hardwood floors throughout. The living room area offers glorious floor to ceiling windows to an equally beautiful outside living area, and greenery filled backyard.

There is also a very good chance we might be seeing The Golden Girls home renovated down to the last 80’s Miami detail. While appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Drew and Jonathan Scott (aka The Property Brothers), who recently remade The Brady Bunch family house down to the last detail, told Clarkson “we’re thinking next, Golden Girls house,” Jonathan told Clarkson. At the time, the house was not on the market, so now that the home is up for grabs, it is fair game for the Scott brothers to put their personal touch and attention to detail onto this potential project.

Betty White herself walking into The Golden Girls home for the first time since the show aired, looking around, and sitting at the famed table with a slice of cheesecake? Cue the “Thank You For Being A Friend” theme song & grab the tissues…

The four bedroom, 2901 square foot home is listed with Rachelle Rosten of Douglas Elliman Real Estate