‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ Celebrates with the Gays

‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ was recently released, and it is very festive and gay, which we’re absolutely here for!

The television film’s official synopsis reads:

“In the The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, the Guardians, who are on a mission to make Christmas unforgettable for Quill (Chris Pratt), head to Earth in search of the perfect present.”

The Marvel holiday movie is starring Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, and Pom Klementieff, and it is featuring Vin Diesel (as Groot) and Bradley Cooper (as Rocket), Sean Gunn and The Old 97’s with Michael Rooker and Kevin Bacon.

Spoiler incoming…

Drax (Dave Bautista) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff) go on the search for the ultimate Christmas present for Peter “Star-Lord” Quill (Chris Pratt), which then lead them to a place with lively music and merry people somewhere in Los Angeles.

The two are supposed to find Kevin Bacon as Quill’s Christmas gift, but they end up dancing and doing shots in a gay bar instead. Despite their appearance, Drax and Mantis are welcomed with no questions asked, which depicts the LGBTQ+ community’s camaraderie.

Drax is covered with ink and and scars from head to toe, and Mantis breathes smoke after taking a shot, but they aren’t questioned about those quirks. They just enjoyed the pure, unadulterated joy of a gay bar on Christmas, which we absolutely love to see more of this holiday season. <3

‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ premiered on November 25, and it is now available for streaming on Disney+.

Sources: slashfilm.com, marvel.com