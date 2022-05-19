The Hammer Keeps Coming Down On Armie Hammer’s Career

If Armie Hammer thought 2022 was going to be a better year than 2021 he might be mistaken. The strappingly handsome film star saw his career come crashing down in one fell swoop. Well, maybe a few fell swoops. The Social Network actor was accused of rape and “other acts of violence,” by a 24-year-old woman known only as Effie. Couple that with more accusations from several women who relayed information that Hammer sent them sexually violent texts after connecting on Instagram. The fallout was swift as Hammer was fired from multiple projects including Marry Me with Jennifer Lopez. {he was eventually replaced by Owen Wilson.}

armie hammer’s face gives me the worst kind of chills. — HELLOTEFI 🕊 (@hellotefi) May 18, 2022

The Lone Ranger actor has been absent from the spotlight for much of this past twelve months. That is about to change; ID and Discovery+ announced that Hammer, and his uber-wealthy family, will be the subject of a new true crime special. The special title House of Hammer will delve into five generations of the Hammer family using,

“a trove of archives and interviews from survivors and family members” to expose “a dysfunctional dynasty with its male characters exhibiting all the devastating consequences of privilege gone wild,” according to a press release from the network.” – press release

The documentary will bring to light decades of “Debauchery. Deceit. Abuse. Addiction. Corruption. Over the course of five generations, the men in the Hammer family have more secrets and scandals than any vault can contain.” The Rebecca actor checked himself into rehab in May 2021 for drug, alcohol, and sex issues finishing his treatment in Decemeber and has since been seen spending time with his children and ex-wife.

According to Entertainment Weekly, his accuser Effie has said that,

“On April 24, 2017, Armie Hammer violently raped me for over four hours in Los Angeles, during which he repeatedly slapped my head against a wall, bruising my face. He also committed other acts of violence against me to which I did not consent.” She added that Hammer abused her “mentally, emotionally, and sexually” during there four-year relationship.

Hammer has denied all those accusations. A premiere date has yet to be announced for House of Hammer. It should be quite the show to watch as ID and Discovery tell us, “Armie Hammer’s alleged crimes are only the tip of the iceberg.”

I feel like we all got over Armie Hammer being an actual cannibal pretty quickly. — GRGChris🫀 (@bobbybalmoral) May 16, 2022

how long until Armie Hammer’s redemption arc? — Bad Johnny Depp Takes (@baddepptakes) May 11, 2022

The folks defending Armie Hammer are something else. 🤣🤣 — SRL (@sarahlubin) May 19, 2022

