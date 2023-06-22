The Handsome Canadian Actor Welcomes His Newborn Babygirl “Tess”

Luke Macfarlane, the incredibly easy on the eyes Canadian actor — shocked his Instagram followers when he revealed that he is now the father of a newborn. He shared that Tess Eleanor Macfarlane was born on June 4, 2023.

A ton of sweet messages flooded the comment section as friends and supporters congratulated Macfarlane and his partner Hig Roberts on their exciting baby announcement. But plenty of people seemed to be surprised and shocked, indicating that he hadn’t shared any recent news that he was expecting a new bundle of joy.

The Bros and Platonic star captioned his internet-breaking post with a message that encapsulated joy, adversity, gratitude and optimism. He wrote:

“Tess Eleanor Macfarlane — Born June 4th 2023. We started life with some hectic days and received world class care. On Father’s Day we got to take her home. Her Dads can’t wait to introduce her to all the remarkable people and the beautiful world we live in.” -Luke Macfarlane via Instagram

With this news, I feel like it’s safe to say that Luke Macfarlane has officially entered the “Hottest Dad Alive” conversation. Gay, straight, young, old — he’s definitely now in the running, and I don’t care if he’s only been a parent for less than a month! But in all seriousness, Congratulations to Luke and Hig Roberts! We’re happy that their babygirl Tess is healthy and now in the loving care of her two (handsome) dads!

