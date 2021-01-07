The Hot Men Of ‘Bridgerton’ Are Making Us Salivate

From openly gay actor Jonathan Bailey to dreamy male lead Regé-Jean Page, there were plenty of hot men in Netflix’s Bridgerton. There was even a prince whose actor has been known for appearing shirtless in other films (remember the douchey radio DJ from Pitch Perfect?) and gay in the 2014 film After the Dark.

With that in mind, and now that we’ve binged the show, we had to wonder where we can get our Bridgerton men. And we, or our friends over at Pride, are surely not the only ones. After all, Bridgerton has smashed Netflix’s record for most streams in December. So, there were A LOT of people getting a good look at those Bridgerton guys.

Well, don’t worry. We’ll all sate our souls with a few Instagram pics (and other project pics for Freddie Stroma since he doesn’t have Instagram). Mostly shirtless ones, but with a few cool clothed pics too.

Enjoy.

Jonathan Bailey

Regé-Jean Page

Luke Newton

https://www.instagram.com/p/CJoOPxGju4t/

Martins Imhangbe

Freddie Stroma

h/t: Pride,