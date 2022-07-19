‘The Idol’ Troye Sivan, The Weeknd & Lily-Rose Depp Hit Different

Famed names in Hollywood, Troye Sivan, Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, and Lily-Rose Depp are starring together in an upcoming drama series entitled ‘The Idol,’ and we are looking forward to it.

In fact, the official teaser was released on July 17, and it is said to be “the sleaziest love story in all of Hollywood,” which added even more fuel to the anticipation leading up to its release. In the teaser, ‘The Idol’ was introduced as coming from “from the sick and twisted minds of the creator of Euphoria.”

Majority of the teaser shows Depp and The Weeknd’s wild and steamy scenes, surrounded by booze, drugs, hookups, and party scenes. Meanwhile, Sivan briefly made an appearance in the video, but it surely left an impact with his mysterious smirk.

As of now, the Australian singer-songwriter’s role remains to be unidentified, and we sure can’t wait to find out more about it!

HBO Max’s ‘The Idol’ is created by The Weeknd, Reza Fahim, and Sam Levinson, and it is slated for 2022.

