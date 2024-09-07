The “I’m Coming Out” Caption That Has Rappers Talking

The phrase “I’m coming out” has so many different meanings. It could mean “I’m coming outside,” or “I’m gay/bisexual,” or even “I’m releasing new material.” My guess is NLE Choppa meant option two or three, especially considering he’s a popular rapper.

The Tennessee native, age 21, set the internet on fire this Friday when he posted a series of photos to Instagram simple captioned “I’m coming out,” with a reference to a potential magazine appearance… or announcement?

Of course, the photos raised fans’ eyebrows… as many concluded the rapper was making a statement about his sexuality. And while NLE Choppa is a father of two and some of his photos and performances can be seen as flamboyant, we’re living in a time when gender roles and stereotypical appearances are becoming nonspecific.

NLE Choppa is mainstream rapper who boasts two Platinum selling albums. He also has a number of top 40 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 including ‘Shotta Flow,’ ‘Camelot,’ ‘Walk Em Down’ and ‘Slut Me Out.’

It’s important to note that Choppa has been an outspoken supporter of LGBT rights and acceptance for a few years now. Pink News even quotes him as saying:

I ain’t gon’ lie, man, every day we wake up and we fight for acceptance every day. Whether it’s our skin color, whether if it’s our weight, whether it’s what our sexuality is. I’m here to make a difference and show y’all it’s love. I was raised to fuck with who fucks with you. So, thank y’all for appreciating my craft. My music is for all. We do not discrimination.

An official announcement on what Choppa meant with “I’m coming out” has not been made as of this writing.

Are you a fan of NLE Choppa? How do you feel if he truly comes out as gay/bisexual, would it change your opinion? Are you gay and is he your type? Comment and let me know!

Now, let me go picture him and Lil Nas X making… music… together.

Source: Pink News