The Internet Has Questions About The Cardboard Beds in Olympic Village

A strange bit of fake news started making its way around social media last week. It is unclear how exactly it started but a tweet from the Twitter account of Dr. Ad Hoc showing a screenshot of another tweet from July 14 along with text from Dr. Ad Hoc saying, “What if we kissed on the anti-sex Olympic beds?”

What if we kissed on the anti-sex Olympic beds? pic.twitter.com/Tz7rXhJhaW — Dr. Ad Hoc (@Brotinus) July 16, 2021

The screenshot tweet talked about the beds for the athletes of the Tokyo Olympic Games and how they were designed to be “anti-sex.” The tweet went on to talk about how the bed was made out of recyclable cardboard made to only support the weight of one person and broke with any sudden movement.

Naturally, the denizens of Twitter had either questions or comments about this bed. One poster did not know that sexual encounters happened frequently at the Olympic Games and others chimed in to assure that sex was very common among athletes.

Another poster was skeptical of the weight issue stating about the difference among the various athletes among their weight.

While others postulated the many other places Olympic athletes could have sex.

No one knows exactly where this piece of false information came from but one poster points out the original article about the beds from September 2019.

This is false. The cardboard beds were presented in 2019 and have nothing to do with the pandemic. Here is the original article where the photo is from. Don't share Fake-News.

https://t.co/bX4IK1ufhm https://t.co/E00A6dQIpc — ☆Pumpkin Prince☆🇭🇰 (@Mewera) July 16, 2021

On an episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert from January 2020, the late-night host talks about this fallacy.

On Monday, Jimmy Fallon even weighed in on the Olympic bed news and included the video from an Irish gymnast who dispelled the myth.

As the athletes are making their way to the Olympic Village in Tokyo this week, some are putting up TikTok videos about the beds. One athlete confirms about the bed frames being cardboard and shows that the cardboard is very sturdy.

@tillykearns Reply to @lifeofriley2 Beds in the Olympic village, YES they are made from cardboard 😋 ♬ Dreams (2004 Remaster) – Fleetwood Mac

And yet there are others that have actually tested the beds by jumping on them.

British divers Tom Daley and Matty Lee also test out the beds by jumping up and down on them in Daley’s YouTube video of a tour of the Olympic village.

Mexican Olympic archer Ana Paula Vázquez did a video showing her sleeping stats from sleeping on the cardboard bed, which gauged her as sleeping better than she has before.

One TikTok user was able to dispel the myth further by sharing what she had learned from her mom, who is at the Olympic Village in Tokyo

@chillin_with_mytrauma Busting the myths around the olympic cardboard beds. Let me know if there’s other info about tokyo 2020 you wanna know #toyko2020 #olympics ♬ original sound – Morven

