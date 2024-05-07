The Internet is Buzzing for JFK’s Sole Grandson After Viral Clip

In a digital age where social media reigns supreme, Jack Schlossberg, a 31-year-old Harvard Law graduate, is making headlines for all the right reasons—or should we say, all the shirtless reasons? Schlossberg recently caused a stir on social media with a shirtless Instagram story, capturing the attention of netizens far and wide. As the grandson of President John F. Kennedy and the son of Caroline Kennedy, his online presence is quickly becoming as iconic as his family legacy.

John F. Kennedy's only grandson — Jack Schlossberg pic.twitter.com/qsZ2qXJk7I — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) May 3, 2024

Political reporter Jon Levine shared the short video. Soon after, LGBTQ+ X/Twitter users emerged, expressing their unwavering adoration for the aspiring legal eagle.

I can't stop watching that Jack Schlossberg video. pic.twitter.com/dn2yw3DjME — Frank Costa (@feistyfrank) May 4, 2024