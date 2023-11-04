The Internet Is Smitten with Josh Hutcherson Sexily Speaking Spanish

As we probably all know by now, Josh Hutcherson is a child actor turned international heartthrob after starring as Peeta Mellark in the hit movie franchise, ‘The Hunger Games’.

Now, he is back and capturing the hearts of netizens all over again with an unexpectedly sexy skill, which he showed while promoting the 2023 film ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’. In the promotional video, Hutcherson is fluently speaking in Spanish, which makes him even hotter…

Thirst Twitter can vouch for that, and here’s what they have to say:

“i need five nights with him,” @repmiIas commented.

“This man speaking in Spanish got me in chokehold for a while now,” @MillieMoxxie wrote.

“god he’s so hot amen,” Twitter user @yaasdietcoke expressed.

“just saw josh hutcherson speaking spanish yea i need him,” @scifinayelly also tweeted.

Meanwhile, @uorplefever pointed out:

“what I really like about the fnaf movie is that it brings together the most unexpected moments like if you told me in the past that people would be thirsting over Josh Hutcherson speaking Spanish in a Freddy Fazbear movie I would say f*ck off no way”

Hot and talented, fluently speaks Spanish, and is a vocal ally of the LGBTQ+ community — what more could we ask for? <3 Moreover, the 31-year-old American actor began learning Spanish when he starred in the 2014 romantic thriller film ‘Escobar: Paradise Lost’.

“I didn’t know any Spanish so I had to learn,” he told Entertainment Tonight.

On that note, here’s Hutcherson speaking Spanish to promote ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’, which was released in theaters and on Peacock on October 27.

Josh Hutcherson speaking Spanish for ‘Five Nights At Freddys’ promo. pic.twitter.com/FNoumiE9je — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 30, 2023

