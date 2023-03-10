The Internet Loses It Over Dan Reynolds’ Latest Shirtless Performance

Gay Twitter, and all over the internet for that matter, are losing it over Dan Reynolds’ latest performance, wherein he was shirtless and glistening under the stage lights, showing off his V fit physique.

Understandably so, people online are left thirsting and imagining some things about the sexy Imagine Dragons lead vocalist…

On a TikTok video, one user commented:

“I can definitely imagine the dragon now”

“he is SO attractive how did i not know this,” another person wrote.

Meanwhile, on Twitter…

A user tweeted:

“Because sometimes we just need a bit of ⁦

@DanReynolds”

“Breathtaking performance of i’m so sorry,” another person wrote.

One user also expressed:

“Dan Reynolds owner of my heart singing whatever it takes at the Rio de Janeiro show”

Aside from being evidently hot and talented, Reynolds is also an amazing ally to the LGBTQ+ community. In a 2022 interview with Today, the 35-year-old singer-songwriter urged straight people to make a difference by being more outspoken and active in supporting the LGBTQ+ community.

“The greatest offense is standing by and being like, ‘It doesn’t affect me. It doesn’t matter.’ It does make a difference. I’m a firm believer that all puzzle pieces need to be put into the puzzle and one of those pieces is the heterosexual, white man who is an enemy to all and has been for a long time. The only way that’s gonna change is accepting and understanding that we need to learn,” he expressed.

Reynolds added:

“I just believe we got to sit down at the table together.”

And now, let’s take a moment to admire his viral photos and videos… 😉

Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds in latest performance. pic.twitter.com/nifX3HAhHy — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) March 7, 2023

Also, here’s a throwback video of Reynolds and the Imagine Dragons performing at LOVELOUD in Salt Lake City in July 2018, proving to be a sexy ally for years, and we’re absolutely HERE FOR IT! <3. We’re so happy the internet has woken up and seen him as we have known him for many years, all of him for who he is, inside and out.

Thanks Dan!

Sources: buzzfeed.com, today.com