The Jersey Hubbies Are Flexing And Baring It For A Charity Calendar

In the words of the legendary Kim Richards, “let’s talk about the husbands.” The men of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of New Jersey bared — not quite it all, but definitely gave us a little something to work with. The husbands (and boyfriends) channeled their inner Tyson Beckford and posed for a charity calendar shoot, with proceeds benefiting the Maimonides Cancer Center.

The 2023 charity calendar features Joe Gorga, Louie Ruelas, Evan Goldschneider, Frank Catania, Bill Aydin, Joe Benigno, John Fuda, Paulie Cannell and Nate Cabral. If you’re an avid viewer of the show, you know that the husbands are major scene stealers — and honestly, I’m shocked that the head gay in charge, Andy Cohen, hasn’t offered these daddies a spinoff series of some sort.

Related Post: ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Husbands Drops A Steamy Calendar

The calendar boasts shots of a muscled and oiled up Joe Gorga working the grill, the token suburban hot dad Evan Goldschneider handling some balls. Oh, you wish — a basketball! And plenty of other smoldering (and one very funny) shots.

Which Jersey House-Husband turned it out the best for this sexy calendar shoot? And check out the trailer for season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

*All images sourced from OMFG Reality TV Instagram account*