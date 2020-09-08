The Kardashians Are Calling It Quits!

2020 Keeps Us On Our Toes, But Not With The Kardashians! The Infamous Reality Show Is Ending!

Keeping Up with the Kardashians has been infused in our televisions for the last thirteen years – wow. As a culture, whether we’d like to admit it or not, we truly have kept up with the socialites through their blossom into becoming the juggernauts they are today. By now we know titular character, Kim Kardashian, is a self-made mogul who started her family legacy with a sex tape and working for then-It Girl, Paris Hilton. Since her incarnation, we’ve watched her grow from a media joke who had a three-month marriage into a powerhouse businesswoman – rubbing elbows in The White House and taking charge on releasing incarcerated persons who perhaps received an unfair sentence. We watched Kris Jenner seemingly get younger before our eyes as she “mom-aged” her daughters into icons. Our hearts broke with Khloe Kardashian’s body issues and struggle for love. We viewed Rob Kardashian’s obvious signs of cynical depression and toxic relationship with an outrageous stripper. The youngest daughter, Kylie Jenner, literally transformed her appearance which led into her becoming a freakin’ billionaire. And who can forget Bruce Jenner transitioning into Kaitlyn Jenner leaving the entire globe shook? Jeez, when you think of it – maybe we know them better than some of the actual people in our lives? The Kardashians and their company have flourished in front of our eyes since 2007, but now – as if 2020 couldn’t get anymore stranger – the ladies are calling it quits!

According to The Daily Mail, we’re no longer going to be keeping up with The Kardashians. After Kim’s husband, Kanye West, went on a rant over protecting his children, calling out mother-in-law Kris, and decided to run for President of the United States in July, production continued filming their zany antics. Their dedication to filming was received to some eyebrow raising… is nothing off limits to them? Is West’s latest spurt the reason they’ve decided to call it quits? Unknown. Yet, while the show feels heavily produced, and probably is, the emotional toll of (what will be) fourteen years of your life televised has to be absolutely cruel on one’s mental health. Regardless of your opinion on them: They have cemented themselves in the real-life Hall of Fame and will have a lasting affect on Hollywood and personalities for generations. They’ve had tons of spin offs series following particular individuals, have more money than God, and will likely continue to be media darlings and role models for anyone who chooses. There’s no question their reality fame has been extremely controversial in shaping society. It’s almost going to be weird not keeping up with them anymore… if that will truly last. Kim was the first to announce the family decision to exit the show via Instagram. On behalf of the entire family, which they all shared the same message on social media, they told:

“It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way. Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who’ve spent countless hours documenting our lives. Our last season will air early next year in 2021. Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever.”

Wow, it is absolutely the end of an era. What will 2020 take from us next?! On the flip side, maybe more importantly… who will be the next Kardashians?! They have to be recycled… right? Society used to demand an It Girl, and now it seems we like It Families. Only time will tell…

