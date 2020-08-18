The Ladies of the ‘Pitch Perfect’ Reunite For A Good Cause

The Barden Bellas from the Pitch Perfect Trilogy are back for a video performance for a good cause. Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Anna Camp, Brittany Snow, Hailee Steinfeld, Hana Mae Lee, and more reunited remotely from their homes to put their spin on Beyoncé’s ‘Love On Top’ to raise money for UNICEF to go to help children in Lebanon and all over the world to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Reunited for the first time since Pitch Perfect 3 was in theaters three years ago, Elizabeth Banks and John Michael Higgins also returned to resume their roles of Gail Abernathy-McKadden-Feinberger and John Smith, respectively, introducing the Bellas’ performance.

You can watch the video of the Barden Bellas’ “Love on Top’ below and make a donation at UNICEF’s website.

Sources: UNICEF, Billboard, Universal Pictures Official YouTube Channel,