The Latest Episode of ‘Ted Lasso’ Is Gay, Gay, Gay And More Gay

WARNING: MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD FOR EPISODE 3 SEASON 3 of “TED LASSO”

The latest two episodes of the Apple TV smash hit Ted Lasso just dropped and within the first two minutes we find out that one of the players of our beloved AFC Richmond footballers plays on the gay team.

Our queer teammate turns out to be none other than…Colin.

Colin, played by Billy Harris, is seen getting out of bed. As he gets dressed and downstairs where he kisses a very handsome man who offers Colin coffee. He declines because as his new man says, “Right, your body is a temple.” This doesn’t have a first-night interaction vibe so are calling Michael his lover. Later in the episode, we see Colin texting Michael asking him when he is back from his trip to Dubai. The two meet up again when pretty much the entire crew shows up to support Sam at the opening of his restaurant, Ola’s. Colin’s “pal” hits it off bro-style with the footballers.

It’s obvious that the two are not publicly out as a couple. We all know an out proud athlete is as rare as a unicorn. As previously reported by Attitude,

“the lack of prominent gay footballers at the top level of the game has been a topic for debate. In October 2021 Australian Josh Cavallo became the first active player to come out as gay. Subsequently, he was followed by Jake Daniels and Zander Murray coming out as gay in 2022. For years there has been speculation about gay footballers in the Premier League.”

ted lasso having episode 3 cold open confirming in a very sweet & nonchalant way that colin is queer was so beautiful to see represented 🌈🌈🥰🥰✨✨🤍🤍pic.twitter.com/ozDTk7dHak — carm 🙂 (@carmelaivy5) March 29, 2023

WHAT WE DESERVE!!!! I LOVE MY BABY COLIN AND WILL PROTECT HIM AT ALL COSTS 💗 #TedLasso pic.twitter.com/1aTtXS3iDT — jo⚡️ (@lassoleil) March 29, 2023

There is SO much more to love in the episode as well, like most of the team fawning over new hire Zava. Rebecca visits a psychic who has some very surprising things to say. Shandi jumps right in working PR with Keeley and Ted gets a shock of his own when he calls his ex-wife and son. Plus Sassy is back!

Watch for epic gay-themed discussions like “which Julie Andrews character is your favorite,” and which male celebrities have off-the-charts charisma that transcends their sexuality like Paul Newman.

But all does not end well as the new lovers have been spotted kissing in an alleyway by….Trent Crimm, you know, from The Independent!!!

New episodes of Ted Lasso premiere every Wednesday on Apple TV+.

ted lasso spoilers

micheal being okay with being introduced as colin’s friends they’re so cute oh my god :((( — wren ☘︎ | ted lasso spoilers (@wreningtonn) March 29, 2023

guys repeat it with me “trent good trent not homophobic trent gay trent mentor for colin trent not gonna out colin trent gay trent exhusband” https://t.co/RC9IQB14Ab — ‎➳ m TED LASSO SPOILERS (@616buckley_) March 29, 2023

sooooo when do people think colin and micheal got together??? they’ve been together long enough for them to have talked about introducing each other as friends, but micheal didn’t know colin doesn’t drink caffeine — wren ☘︎ | ted lasso spoilers (@wreningtonn) March 29, 2023

i cannot get over the fact the song that plays at the end of this episode when trent crimm sees colin and michael kissing mentions greed and gay relationships — ted lasso spoilers (@checotism) March 29, 2023

Source: Attitude