The Legendary Grace Jones Will Be Featured On Beyoncé’s New Album

If there’s one thing that legendary divas are known for, it would most definitely be for throwing shade. And nobody throws it better than the ICONIC Grace Jones. After Beyoncé revealed the track list for her highly anticipated album, Renaissance, the internet was lit up with much excitement about all of the musical samples and featured artist that are slated to make an appearance. One track that seemed to get the Beyhive excited was ‘Move’, listing features from Tems and Grace Jones.

But when a clip from a 2017 interview of Grace Jones resurfaced amid Beyoncé’s tracklist announcement, the Jamaican born performance artist unintentionally stole the shine. One Twitter user said “you know how sickening you have to be for grace to hop on the song?” Another user responded “listen cause she don’t like nobody she too real.”

A Grace Jones feature. You know how sickening you have to be for grace to hop on the song? pic.twitter.com/e6bWyxCvBk — Ronny is a GAYLIEN SUPERSTAR (@homosexah) July 22, 2022

In the clip, Grace gives her opinion on a few of todays top pop artist — like Miley Cyrus, Rihanna and Lady Gaga. But ultimately wants to let it be known that she does not appreciate other performers copying her iconic style and thinks that it’s not “good for art.” Now while I love all of the aforementioned pop divas, she shaded Rihanna (who I absolutely love and is a fellow West Indian artist, like Miss Jones herself) and she absolutely dragged the hell out of Lady Gaga — saying she turned down a request to collaborate because she had no personality. Take a look at the hilarious clip below.

Grace Jones talks about Miley Cyrus, Rihanna and Lady Gaga copying her visuals – "I don't think it's good for art, really." pic.twitter.com/ldSeyeOaSD — We ♥ Grace Jones (@lovegracejones) February 27, 2021

So I guess it’s safe to say that Grace respects Beyoncé’s artistry enough — and she must have enough personality, to collaborate with global diva. ‘Move’ also features Tems, who has been making waves within music herself, with a distinct voice and style of her own. We can’t wait to hear what these singing divas conjured up in the studio. But me personally, I can’t wait until the next viral clip of Grace Jones shading the hell out of someone else. Check out some of the iconic divas’ fierce moments, slaying the camera.