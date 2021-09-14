The LEGO Group Reveals New Set Celebrating ‘Queer Eye’

Popular toy company LEGO has revealed a special new set in honor of Queer Eye, the award-winning show that brings tears to our eyes and joy to our hearts.

The set, which has a total of 974 pieces, recreates the group’s original Atlanta loft from the show’s first two seasons and includes LEGO mini-figures versions of Bobby Berk, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Jonathan Van Ness, and Antoni Porowski.

Matthew Ashton, vice president of design at the LEGO Group and leader designer of the set, worked closely with the Fab Five and is proud of the collaboration and what it stands for.

“Queer Eye has had such a positive impact on so many people’s lives, which is why we are excited for this collaboration,” he said in a statement. “It reminds us that we need to take time to celebrate kindness and help build each other up. In this set we’ve captured themes central to both the LEGO Group and the show – caring, creativity, learning and fun. While the Fab Five rebuild people’s lives, we are on a mission to inspire people to get creative and help rebuild a more positive world.”

According to the official LEGO description, the set is packed with details from the show, like the iconic ‘Style, Taste, Class’ sign, and items that reflects each of the Fab Five’s talents such as Jonathan’s swivel salon chair, a kitchen island for Antoni, and Karamo’s scrapbook.

In addition to the Fab Five, the set also includes their loveable dog Bruley and two minifigs of Kathi Dooley, a guest on a particularly memorable episode. One figure is pre-makeover while the other is post-makeover. There is even a special transformation chamber to reenact the series’ reveal.

The set will join the LEGO collection Oct. 1, priced at $99.99. All five seasons of Queer Eye are available to stream on Netflix.