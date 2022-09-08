‘The Lord of the Rings’ Cast Welcome Diversity Amidst Racist Backlash

00’The Lord of the Rings’ stars Elijah Wood, Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan teamed up to show their support for the diverse cast of Amazon’s new series ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.’

On September 2, the first two episodes of the series were released, which gained 25 million viewers globally, and it was critically acclaimed as well. However, racist fans were upset because the show casted actors of color for prominent roles.

The racist backlash prompted actors Wood, Boyd and Monaghan to post about welcoming diversity in ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ while wearing matching shirts that have illustrations of the ears of Middle-earth creatures in various skin tones.

Fellow ‘The Lord of the Rings’ star Sean Astin also expressed his support for diversity by posting a photo of him wearing a cap with the same print as Wood, Boyd and Monaghan’s matching t-shirts.

Moreover, Hollywood personality Whoopi Goldberg also shared her thoughts regarding the matter in an episode of ‘The View’ stating,

“…There are no hobbits. Are you telling me Black people can’t be fake people too? Is that what you’re telling me? I don’t know if there’s like a hobbit club, I don’t know if there are gonna be protests, but people! What is wrong with y’all? All of y’all who have problems because there are Black hobbits… Get a job! Get a job! Go find yourself, because you are focused on the wrong stuff.”

Source: Variety.com