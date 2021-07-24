The New ‘Dune’ Trailer’s Loaded With Hotties

The latest trailer for Dune is out, and it’s gotten us pretty excited for the movie. Though, not necessarily for the “plot” you’re thinking of.

The new trailer for the Dune remake, which itself is based on a popular sci-fi novel, was released on Thursday. The video shows Timothée Chalamet playing the son of a duke from an intergalactic empire. The story tracks the young warrior as he goes on a journey to manhood. And while he undergoes that journey, he’s surrounded by several delectable examples of manliness. We didn’t realize this film was so star-studded!

If you want to check out just some of the hot men who appear in the film, check out the trailer below. Then, we’ve also supplied a few social media posts to get you especially excited.

Timothée Chalamet

Jason Momoa

Josh Brolin

Dave Bautista

Oscar Isaac

Javier Bardem

Babs Olusanmokun

Want to see more of these beautiful men? Then check out Dune when it releases in theatres and on HBO Max on October 22.