The ‘New Girl’ Star Says ‘Don’t Worry It’s Not The First Time…”

Guest hosting The Ellen DeGeneres Show, comedic legend and gay icon Leslie Jordan reunited with one of the many guest stars Will and Grace had on through the years. Before New Girl actor Max Greenfield become the television star he is today he had a one-episode arc on Will and Grace back in 2007.

The Promising Young Woman hunk “played hot power gay, Eli Wolf who offered his business to Grace in return for her setting him up with Will.” according to Cocktails and Cocktalk. The two men laughed and reminisced during the segment with Jordan telling Greenfield,

“Oh, I thought you might be gay.”

The Sordid Lives actor then went on to hilariously say,

“But then again, that’s my thought whenever I meet anybody.”

The personable The Neighborhood star put Jordan at ease telling him,

“You’re not the only one.”

The Veronica Mars actor went on to explain how back in the day he wound up as the cover model for an advertisement for a BIG GAY PARTY! (I think all the parties I go to are big gay parties!). The party, Bangsgiving, was actually the title of an episode of New Girl. Greenfield exclaimed,

“little did I know, that one day it would result in me promoting a big gay party in West Hollywood, bringing everyone together…”

Jordan, sharing all our sentiments, answered, “I wanna go to the party!”

See the hilarious clip below.

