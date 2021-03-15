The New Limited-Series Will Debut In Time For Pride Month

Marvel Comics has announced plans to introduce a gay Captain America this summer as part of a limited-series honoring the 80th anniversary of the star-spangled super-hero.

The 5-part series will be titled The United States of Captain America and will feature the original Cap along with Bucky Barnes, Sam Wilson and John Walker – who have all taken on the Captain America persona in the past.

According to a press release, the foursome will travel the country in search of Captain America’s shield which has been stolen. Along the way, they’ll encounter local heroes, all from different walks of life, who become Captains America for their communities.

In the first issue, which will debut June 2 to in honor of Pride Month, readers are introduced to Aaron Fischer, the Captain America of the Railways, who is gay. He is described as “a fearless teen who stepped up to protect fellow runaways and the unhoused.”

“Aaron is inspired by heroes of the queer community: activists, leaders, and everyday folks pushing for a better life,” says Joshua Trujillo, who wrote the issue. “He stands for the oppressed, and the forgotten. I hope his debut story resonates with readers, and helps inspire the next generation of heroes.”

Artist Jan Bazaldua was given the job to bring the young Aaron to life on the page.

“I want to thank Editor Alanna Smith and Joshua Trujillo very much for asking me to create Aaron,” Bazaldua said in a statement. “I really enjoyed designing him, and as a transgender person, I am happy to be able to present an openly gay person who admires Captain America and fights against evil to help those who are almost invisible to society.”

While I was drawing him, I thought, well, Cap fights against super-powerful beings and saves the world almost always, but Aaron helps those who walk alone in the street with problems that they face every day,” added Bazaldua. “I hope people like the end result!”

(source: ScreenRant)