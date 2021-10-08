The New Pinhead Is Certainly A Hellraiser

For The First Time, A Trans Actress Will Star As Pinhead In The New Hellraiser Film

With spooky season upon us get ready for a bunch of explosive LGBTQ horror drops throughout the month. If you aren’t already familiar: A ton of the most iconic horror legends like Chucky, Ghostface, and Pinhead were created by openly gay geniuses. Scary movies and the LGBTQ community go together like peanut butter and jelly, perhaps its why Halloween tends to be a favorite holiday among us. Pinhead creator, Clive Barker, finally reclaimed the rights back to his iconic and gory Hellraiser series, but this is one isn’t exactly from his brain…yet. Writers Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski have penned the latest film with David Bruckner directing. While it’s easy to understand the Hellraiser sequels, after the gruesome second outing, have been pretty much awful, Barker is giving his thumbs up, telling:

“Having seen some of the designs from David Bruckner’s new Hellraiser film, they pay homage to what the first film created, but then take it to places it’s never been before. This is a Hellraiser on a scale that I simply didn’t expect. David and his team are steeped in the story’s mythology, but what excites me is their desire to honor the original even as they revolutionize it for a new generation.”

We knew something curious was happening with the horrifying Pinhead character when RuPaul’s Drag Race transmasculine alumni, Gottmik, slipped when he mentioned auditioning for the role of Pinhead for the newest Hellraiser film, but his acting chops haven’t improved enough to yet impress mainstream Hollywood – despite him hopefully making a worthy cameo, as his Pinhead-inspired finale look is something to gawk over. It turns out production behind the latest endeavor may have specifically been looking for a veteran transgender actress while hunting for the new Hell Priest, because that’s what we’re getting!

According to The Hollywood Reporter, L-Word: Generation Q and Sense8 standout, Jamie Clayton, is taking on the lead role of Pinhead in the latest addition to the franchise: The Hellbound Heart, based on a novella of the same name – and the first Hellraiser movie itself. The project is a reboot, of course, but claims to be a “loyal, yet evolved reimagining” of the Hellraiser we know and love and will be debuting on Hulu sometime in 2022. Joining Clayton in a stellar cast is ‘final girl’ Odessa A’zion, openly gay 13 Reasons Why alumni, Brandon Flynn, and Goran Visnjic.

While Barker isn’t directly involved… please let us Lament Configuration fanatics continue to wish on shooting stars that the severely underrated final girl from the original run, Ashley Laurence’s Kirsty Cotton, can at the very least make a cameo appearance, too. Or, could you imagine ultimate baddie Julia Cotton (Clare Higgins) making a cameo as her vicious and promiscuous stepmother? Ugh, there’s so much to be told with the characters we’ve already grown to love, but can definitely bet we’re in good hands with both Clayton’s talent and Barker’s approval of this unique vision his original story.

Writer’s Note A: This is the opinion of one Instinct Magazine contributor and does not reflect the views of Instinct Magazine itself or fellow contributors.

Source: Hollywood Reporter