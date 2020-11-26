The Official Trailer For ‘The Prom’ Is Here

The Prom has released a new trailer!

Netflix is preparing to release the movie adaption of the Tony-nominated Broadway musical The Prom. This adaption was produced by prolific Hollywood producer Ryan Murphy. But that’s not the only big name attached to this project. The film stars Meryl Streep, James Corden, Nicole Kidman, Andrew Rannells, Awkwafina, Keegan-Michael Key, Kerry Washington, and Jo Ellen Pellman.

The film follows four Broadway veterans who end up in a small Indiana town. They decide to help two lesbian teens who wish to attend prom together, but same-sex couples are prohibited from doing so. What follows is a campy, endearing, and queer tale of love and acceptance in a small town.

But will this film adaption be like the musical? According to a cover story from The Hollywood Reporter, yes but not entirely. In fact, the production is “about 25% different from the play,” and it includes “some new dramatic scenes adding background to Streep’s, Kidman’s and Corden’s characters, and a sympathetic grandma for Pellman’s.” In addition, the prom dance includes 300 LGBTQ youths who perform as extras.

For Ryan Murphy, the ability to make this film feels like a dream.

“In my career when I was starting off, if you wanted to do a gay movie or a gay TV show they would basically give you pennies,” Murphy told THR. “You had to beg, borrow and steal to make content that had LGBTQ characters. On The Prom, I never once had a conversation about, ’Mmm, it’s about a gay girl going to the prom. Let’s make it for X.’ It was treated like, ’Oh, this is a big movie.’”

And now, the official trailer for the movie is out! You can check it out below. Then you watch The Prom on Netflix on December 11.

