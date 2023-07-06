The Official Trailer of ‘Red, White, & Royal Blue’ Is Out Now

It looks like the United States and Great Britain are becoming more than just allies in the first official trailer for Prime Video’s upcoming LGBTQ rom-com Red, White, & Royal Blue, which will premiere August 11.

Based on the novel by Casey McQuiston, the film stars Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Henry and Taylor Zakhar Perez as Alex Claremont-Diaz, son of the President of the United States (Uma Thurman). Separated by an ocean, their long-running feud hasn’t really been an issue, until a disastrous, and very public, altercation at a royal event becomes tabloid fodder, driving a potential wedge in U.S./British relations at the worst possible time.

Going into damage-control mode, their families and handlers force the two rivals into a staged “truce.” However, as Alex and Henry’s icy relationship unexpectedly begins to thaw into a tentative friendship, the friction that existed between them sparks something deeper than they ever expected, which is explicitly seen in the new footage, set to Lil Nas X’s “That’s What I Want.”

Red, White & Royal Blue marks the feature film co-writing and directing debut of Tony Award-winning playwright Matthew Lopez (The Inheritance). He received praise for the production’s examination of the gay community in New York and inter-generational conflict and legacy, but now, Lopez gets to turn his eye to a happier gay love story.

According to an exclusive with Entertainment Weekly, Lopez was direct the Prime Video project after reading the novel.

“I first read the book in early 2020 and I decided I wanted to make the movie by page 100,” he says. “I fell madly in love with the characters and I wanted to bring them to life on the screen. I also was excited at the prospect of filming scenes set in the world of the presidency and the British Royal Family. I shamelessly harassed [producers] Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schecter into backing me with the studio to direct it. The idea that someone else might make this movie filled me with unbearable jealousy.”

So, without further ado, check out the trailer below.