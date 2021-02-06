The Old Gays Try Podcasting

What happens when The Old Gays try a podcast? Turns out Robert, Mick, Jessay, and Bill, collectively known as Grindr’s The Old Gays, have a knack for taking part in podcasting. Joining the guys are Patrick Rogers, Monique Heart, Chester Lockheart, and Jay Jurden who host Grindr’s podcast, The Rearview.

As a part of the Forever Dog Podcast Network, The Rearview is a “podcast that brings together a diverse panel of LGBTQ+ personalities and beloved celeb guests to dish on weekly hot topics and burning queer questions. It’s kind of like The View…but gayer.,” according to Grindr.

During the special edition of The Rearview, The Old Gays played a game called Bite Your Tongue where The Rearview hosts asked the guys personal questions, and they could answer the question or “bite their tongue.” Another game played was Random Noun or Celebrity Baby Name.

The video can be watched below.

