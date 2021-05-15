‘The One We Have Been Waiting For!’ – ‘Friends’ Reunion To Air May 27

Get ready to hang out again with Rachel, Ross, Monica, Chandler, Phoebe and last but definitely not least, Joey Tribbiani! The much-delayed, long-awaited ‘Friends: The Reunion’ is scheduled to air on HBO Max on May 27th. All six stars – Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc will all be returning to discuss the roles and the show that rocketed them to stardom and made them multi-millionaires. All six stars also serve as executive producers of the reunion special.

In addition, HBO Max has amassed a stellar list of guest stars for this one-night event, including Lady Gaga, David Beckham and Reese Witherspoon.

We’re going to need a bigger couch. Catch these special guest appearances in the #FriendsReunion streaming May 27 on HBO Max. pic.twitter.com/1VVYCdtpqv — HBO Max (@hbomax) May 13, 2021

The announcement was made as each of the six cast members shared the same Instagram post with this teaser video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston)

Filming had been delayed multiple times, most recently due to the COVID pandemic. Aniston spoke to Deadline magazine last August about the numerous delays saying,

“It’s going to be super. You know what? This has also given us more time to make it even more exciting and more fun than it would have been. So I choose to see it as the glass is half-full that it got postponed. Look, we’re not going anywhere. You’re never going to get rid of ‘Friends,’ sorry. You’re suck with us for life guys.”

If you are eager for a new episode of ‘Friends’, we hate to disappoint you as this is only a reunion of the six actors. They will be appearing as themselves, discussing filming of the show, and hopefully their favorite episodes. (Mine is the much-loved fan favorite ‘they don’t know that we know they know we know’ episode!)

Since the news dropped yesterday Twitter has been bombarded with love from fans around the world, using the hashtag #friendsreunion.

What about you Instincters? Will you be watching the ‘Friends: The Reunion’ on May 27th? Sound off in the comments below and let us know who your favorite Friend is! Mine is – wait for it – Monica Geller Bing! “I KNOW!”

Sources: Seventeen, Deadline, HBO Max