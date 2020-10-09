The Original Cast of ‘The West Wing’ Reunites For Streaming Special

America’s favorite President of the United States makes a return to television next week for an exclusive engagement. No, not Barack Obama although Michelle Obama will make an appearance. The president I am referring to is President Jed Bartlett, played by the uber-talented Martin Sheen, from NBC’s hit show, The West Wing.

The entire season three cast will join Sheen for A West Wing Special to Benefit WHEN WE ALL VOTE on HBO Max. The cast is reuniting to do a stage adaption of the fifteenth episode of season three, “Hartfield’s Landing,” an episode that features a subplot that revolves around the importance of voting.

According to CNN, the special is the first time in 17 years the original cast of the Emmy-winning show is together except for John Spencer who played Bartlett’s Chief of Staff Leo McGarry. Spencer died in 2005 of a heart attack. Last month, the cast of The West Wing spoke with Entertainment Weekly to pay tribute to Spencer and Kathryn Joosten, who played Bartlett’s secretary.

Sterling K. Brown from the NBC drama, This is Us, steps into the role of Leo McGarry for the special.

Michelle Obama, President Bill Clinton, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and others appear during act breaks in the special to reinforce the episode’s message on the importance of voting.

The West Wing special airs on HBO Max on October 15th. A first look trailer of the special is below.

Were you a fan of The West Wing? Will you be watching the special on October 15th? Let us know in the comments or on our social media accounts.

Sources: IMDB, Entertainment Weekly, CNN, HBO Max Official YouTube Channel