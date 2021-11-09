The Original ‘Wonder Woman’ Officially Joins ‘Wonder Woman 3’

There was a collective gasp (and let’s be honest, a few tears) when at the conclusion of Wonder Woman 1984, a stunning woman walking away from the camera (and saving a young child from a falling beam while doing it) was revealed to be the woman who brought Wonder Woman into the pop culture lexicon; the iconic Lynda Carter. While her brief line revealed her character to be named Asteria, not much else was revealed at that time.

Now eagle eyed Amazonian fans will recall that Asteria is actually a legendary Amazon who disappeared into the world of man after protecting the other women of Themyscira from invaders. Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) previously disclosed to Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) that while she had tried locating Asteria upon leaving Themyscira, she was unsuccessful. Carter’s appearance at the conclusion of Wonder Woman 1984 though, seems to disclose that Asteria is among the living; could she and Gadot actually cross paths during the third film?

By all accounts, the only person more excited about Lynda Carter joining Wonder Woman 3 is Gal Gadot herself. She told The Hollywood Reporter “First of all, Lynda has mentored me from the very first moment that I got cast as ‘Wonder Woman’. She was always there, talking to me, giving me tips and everything. She’s a true champion of what Patty and I have been doing, and it was so great that we managed to find the right opportunity to bring her to the last movie and now to the third one”. Gadot went on to say the it “means the world” having the iconic Carter join her on the third film, gave a sneak peek of Carter’s appearance in the third film, only saying “It’s even better this time. I love her very much. I love her dearly.”

For her part, Carter has been spending time commemorating the 80th Anniversary of Wonder Woman and touting daughter Jessica Carter Altman’s amazing 2020 album No Rules. In the featurette The Making of Wonder Woman 1984-Expanding The Wonder, Gal Gadot simply said “people love her and she’s the first Wonder Woman. It was only a matter of time before we got her to participate in our movie”. Director Patty Jenkins echoed why Carter’s role as Asteria is beyond appropriate, saying “The Golden Warrior really symbolizes what Lynda symbolizes to us; she is the great hero that came before us that has inspired us to be the people we are today”

