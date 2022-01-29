The Oscar Winner Had 1981 Prince ‘Controversy’ Poster Hanging Up

While out promoting his latest movie, The Tender Bar Oscar-winning director Ben Affleck copped to having quite the surprising poster hanging up in his bedroom when he was younger. The Argo star stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Show earlier this week with co-stars Tye Sheridan and Daniel Ranieri.

The co-stars with 40 years between them belong to three different generations, Clarkson “thought it would be fun to have them compare some favorite things from their own generation.” First up, posters on bedroom walls. The Good Will Hunting actor told the audience what poster nine-year-old Ben had up,

“I had at nine years old, at your age, my favorite musician was Prince, the genius…I was nine years old, I was a big Prince fan.”

Let’s take a look at said poster,

According to Page Six,

The poster, from Prince’s ‘Controversy’ album, featured the late Grammy winner posing with his arms behind his head, wearing only a pair of tiny, black briefs. ‘Controversy’ was released in October 1981 and marked Prince’s fourth studio album.

I don’t know if my parents would have let nine-year-old me have that poster! Clarkson somewhat surprised at the actual poster exclaimed, “OH MY GOD…this is the poster? What did your mom do?” The Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice actor hilariously recounted the facial expressions his mom had when first looking at the poster,

“my mom was very understanding…I watched like 15 different thoughts going through her head and she said, ‘thats lovely.’

Fans quickly took to Twitter to echo the Pearl Harbor actor’s sentiments,

I had that poster too because…well it’s Prince! Who wouldn’t have it? — PrinceFaithful (@_PrinceFaithful) January 26, 2022

I acquired an original pressing of Controversy, which has the poster. It’s one of my favorite Prince possessions I have! — John Ferreira (@jpfdrums) January 26, 2022

I had one 2 @BenAffleck what can you see he has great taste in music and the culture.💪🏾🙌🏽💯🎸#controvesy #prince — morrismills (@morrismills3) January 27, 2022

Check out the full segment below!

Sources: Page Six