‘The Other Two’ Dropped A Season 2 Trailer

The Other Two is on its way back to us!

After a two-year hiatus, HBO Max’s The Other Two is returning for its second season. The show, which is led by former Saturday Night Live co-head writers Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, is a comedy the follows the two floundering older siblings of a teen idol. Though the second season sees things shaking up, as it’s no longer their brother who’s the famous one.

As the season’s description explains:

“With their pop star brother, ChaseDreams (Case Walker), officially entering retirement at the ripe old age of fourteen, Brooke and Cary (Heléne Yorke and Drew Tarver) must now contend with a new famous family member: their 53-year-old mother Pat (Molly Shannon), and her eponymous daytime talk show. Humiliated at being The Other Two yet again, they double down and make it their mission not to be.”

In the trailer, we get to see Chase hyping up his college experience and getting an unwelcome bruising, Brooke struggling to find new talent to manage, Cary working some interesting gay hosting gigs and expanding his sex life, and Pat trying to become the next big talk show star.

In addition to the main cast, this season is loaded with guest stars like Alessia Cara, Jimmy Fowlie, Justin Bartha, Noah Galvin, Tuc Watkins, Bowen Yang, Ali Ahn, James Anderson, Jordana Brewster, Derek Peth, Ian Ziering, Marcia DeBonis, Ryan Farrell, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Zosia Mamet, Debi Mazar, and Alison Rich.

You can check out how the characters handle their new circumstances when The Other Two returns to HBO Max on Thursday, August 26.