The ‘Photograph’ Singer Facing Internet Backlash After His Statement

by

Singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran spoke about his youth to the Dutch podcast Man, Man, Man. The Perfect singer opened up speaking about some maybe confusing feelings he had about his sexuality saying,

“I have a definite feminine side, to the point that, when I was a kid, I thought I was gay for a bit.”

The Bad Habits singer continued, mentioning,

“I definitely have a big feminine side – I love musical theatre, I love pop music, I love Britney Spears.”

Sheeran also spoke about his masculine side, 

“My masculine side probably stops at drinking beer and watching football. I am not a car guy. I like a nice car, but I’m not a car guy.”

The internet has not been that kind to the Shape of You singer after he made these statements,

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

What do we think Instincters, is Ed Sheeran falsely equating femininity with queerness? Or is the Twitterverse overreacting? Sound off in the comments below. 

Sources: Independent.Co.Uk

Leave a Comment