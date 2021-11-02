The ‘Photograph’ Singer Facing Internet Backlash After His Statement

Singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran spoke about his youth to the Dutch podcast Man, Man, Man. The Perfect singer opened up speaking about some maybe confusing feelings he had about his sexuality saying,

“I have a definite feminine side, to the point that, when I was a kid, I thought I was gay for a bit.”

The Bad Habits singer continued, mentioning,

“I definitely have a big feminine side – I love musical theatre, I love pop music, I love Britney Spears.”

Sheeran also spoke about his masculine side,

“My masculine side probably stops at drinking beer and watching football. I am not a car guy. I like a nice car, but I’m not a car guy.”

The internet has not been that kind to the Shape of You singer after he made these statements,

can’t stop thinking about the fact that ed sheeran thought he might be gay because he liked pop music pic.twitter.com/mpr1fWhK6W — will (@willjhrt) November 1, 2021

Femine side…✅

Love musical theatre…✅

Love pop music…✅

Not a “car guy”…✅ Have I ever thought I was gay for a bit because of those? ❎ Ed Sheeran. Doing so much for ridiculous stereotypes. Sexuality is not related to genres of music, cars, clothing etc. — Matt Wyatt (@hipswellmatt) November 2, 2021

Everyone is rightly boggling at Ed Sheeran equating femininity and not being a “car guy” with being gay but immediately after that bit he also says: “My wife is super pro… women… femininity.” Is he from the 1950s? — Tim Chipping CSE (@timchipping) November 2, 2021

People dissing Ed Sheeran for sharing an anecdote about how he once thought he was gay for not following certain gender norms is so stupid. Yes he’s wrong but society sucks and most of us didn’t grow up in woke households either — 10:42 hours (@fragnipanicked) November 2, 2021

I love musical theater, pop music, Britney Spears and #EdSheeran‘s latest “Bad Habits.” I’m also a gay man with zero feminine side. Stop believing myths. Some of the butchest men are gay while some of the most feminine are straight (I know this because they fool me so often.) pic.twitter.com/5G9iGNR3hR — Scott Smith🌈 (@scottinclearh2o) November 2, 2021

The most ignorant thing I’ve heard from a high profile celeb recently! https://t.co/UIWRbWu02I https://t.co/UIWRbWu02I — Laskov, Ivan (@ivanlaskov) November 1, 2021

What do we think Instincters, is Ed Sheeran falsely equating femininity with queerness? Or is the Twitterverse overreacting? Sound off in the comments below.

Sources: Independent.Co.Uk