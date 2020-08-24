The Pool Boy Alleges Falwell “Enjoyed Watching From The Corner”

After years of rumors and innuendo, Jerry Falwell Jr., the former president of Liberty University, has admitted his wife engaged in an affair with a ‘family friend’ who has been threatening to expose the secret.

Falwell says he forgave his wife years ago, but in the ensuing years, he lost 80 pounds and experienced bouts of depression as the ‘family friend’ – who has been identified by numerous outlets as Miami pool attendant Giancarlo Granda – allegedly demanded money to keep the affair secret.

Falwell was recently suspended by Liberty University after photos from a “costume party” surfaced earlier this month showing him with his pants partially unzipped and his arm around a female assistant.

In a statement released to the conservative Washington Examiner, the virulently anti-LGBTQ Falwell said the affair between his wife Becki and their ‘pool boy’ occurred eight years ago and was short-lived.

In May 2019, Reuters reported that a 2015 recording had surfaced between Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s former attorney, and comedian Tom Arnold wherein Cohen shared Falwell had asked for his help in keeping “a bunch of photographs, personal photographs” from becoming public.

In the recording, Cohen admitted to having seen the pics and described them as “terrible.”

Falwell Jr. eventually endorsed Donald ‘Grab’em by the p*ssy’ Trump for president in the 2016 election.

A year later, in 2017, Politico reported the Falwells had invested $1.8 million in a real estate deal involving their son Trey Falwell and Granda.

In his statement to the Examiner, Falwell says he is relieved to have the secret out in the open sharing, “It was like living on a roller coaster.”

Granda has publicly denied the allegations of extortion.

“The Falwell’s attempt to sandbag me, and the Examiner, with a last-minute story without providing the Examiner clear evidence that this was not simply an ‘affair’ with concocted allegations of extortion reeks desperation,” wrote Granda in an email to the Examiner. “The WHOLE truth will come out.”

Granda also reached out to Reuters and shared “emails, text messages and other evidence that he says demonstrate the sexual nature of his relationship with the couple, who have been married since 1987.”

“Becki and I developed an intimate relationship and Jerry enjoyed watching from the corner of the room,” Granda told Reuters.

(Source: Washington Examiner)