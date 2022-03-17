‘The Power Of The Dog’ And ‘Flee’ Top Winners At 13th Dorian Awards

Netflix’s period western The Power of the Dog was named Best Film of 2021 as well as earning Best Director and Best Screenplay honors for Jane Campion by the 13th annual Dorian Awards presented by GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics.

Flee, the animated documentary chronicling the story of a gay Afghan refugee scored four wins: Best LGBTQ Film, Best Documentary and Best LGBTQ Documentary awards and GALECA’s first-ever Best Animated Film honor.

Since 2010, GALECA (which represents over 350 queer entertainment critics) has recognized the best in cinematic achievement from the past year including mainstream and LGBTQIA+ movies.

The Power of the Dog is nominated for 12 Academy Awards this year while Flee has 3 Oscar nods.

In the performance categories, GALECA chose Kristen Stewart for Best Film Performance over 9 other contenders for her acclaimed turn as Princess Diana in Spencer.

Out actor Ariana DeBose, a stellar breakout in Steven Spielberg’s reimagining of West Side Story, scored the trophy for Best Supporting Performance (as she has in practically all other film honors this year) as well as GALECA’s Rising Star award.

Speaking of West Side Story, Academy Award winner Rita Moreno, the ever-vibrant film, stage, music and TV icon was chosen as GALECA’s Timeless Star honoree. Moreno is the first Latino to be honored with the lifetime achievement award from the group.

Past winners of GALECA’s career achievement award include Jane Fonda, Sir Ian McKellen, John Waters, George Takei, Dame Angela Lansbury, Meryl Streep, Harvey Fierstein, Betty White and Meryl Streep.

And, of course, leave it to an organization of LGBTQ entertainment writers to recognize the year’s Campiest Flick. This year that honor went to…House of Gucci.

First presented in 2010, GALECA’s Dorian Awards go to the best in film and TV, mainstream to queer+, at separate times of the year.

GALECA consists of over 350 critics, journalists and broadcasters who work for some of the most prominent and influential media outlets in the United States, Canada, Australia and the U.K.

Full disclosure: This writer is a voting member of GALECA.

A nonprofit professional organization, the Society—via its televised Toast awards specials, panels and 10 Best lists—continues to remind bigots, bullies and our own at-risk youth that the world loves the Q eye on great and unique entertainment.

For more information, head over to the official website.

Here’s the full list of 2022 Dorian Film Award Winners:

BEST FILM

Drive My Car (Janus)

⭐ The Power of the Dog (Netflix)

The Worst Person in the World (Neon)

Tick, Tick… Boom! (Netflix)

West Side Story (20th Century Studios)

BEST LGBTQ FILM

Benedetta (IFC Films)

⭐ Flee (Neon, Participant)

Parallel Mothers (Sony Pictures Classics)

Shiva Baby (Utopia)

The Power of the Dog (Netflix)

BEST NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE FILM

⭐ Drive My Car (Janus)

Flee (Neon, Participant)

Parallel Mothers (Sony Pictures Classics)

The Worst Person in the World (Neon)

Titane (Neon)

BEST UNSUNG FILM

Mass (Bleecker Street)

⭐ Passing (Netflix)

Shiva Baby (Utopia)

The Green Knight (A24)

Zola (A24)

BEST DIRECTOR

⭐ Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog (Netflix)

Julia Ducournau, Titane (Neon)

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car (Janus Films) (Janus)

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story (20th Century Studios)

Denis Villeneuve, Dune (Warner Bros.)

BEST SCREENPLAY

Drive My Car (Janus) – Ryusuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe (adapted) Passing (Netflix) – Rebecca Hall (adapted)

The Lost Daughter (Netflix) – Maggie Gyllenhaal (adapted)

⭐ The Power of the Dog (Netflix) – Jane Campion (adapted)

The Worst Person in the World (Neon) – Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier (original)

BEST FILM PERFORMANCE

Nicolas Cage, Pig (Neon)

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye (Searchlight)

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter (Netflix)

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog (Netflix)

Penelope Cruz, Parallel Mothers (Sony Pictures Classics)

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick… Boom! (Netflix)

Renate Reinsve, The Worst Person in the World (Neon)

Simon Rex, Red Rocket (A24)

⭐ Kristen Stewart, Spencer (Neon)

Tessa Thompson, Passing (Netflix)

BEST SUPPORTING FILM PERFORMANCE

⭐ Ariana DeBose, West Side Story (20th Century Studios)

Robin de Jesús, Tick, Tick… Boom! (Netflix)

Colman Domingo, Zola (A24)

Ann Dowd, Mass (Bleecker Street)

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog (Netflix)

Mike Faist, West Side Story (20th Century Studios)

Troy Kotsur, CODA (Apple)

Ruth Negga, Passing (Netflix)

Martha Plimpton, Mass (Bleecker Street)

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog (Netflix)

BEST DOCUMENTARY

⭐ Flee (Neon, Participant)

Procession (Netflix)

Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It (Roadside Attractions) Summer of Soul (Searchlight, Hulu)

The Rescue (Greenwich Entertainment, National Geographic)

The Velvet Underground (Apple)

BEST LGBTQ DOCUMENTARY

Ailey (Neon)

⭐ Flee (Neon, Participant)

My Name is Pauli Murray (Amazon Studios)

Pray Away (Netflix)

Wojnarowicz: F**k You F*ggot F***er (Kino Lorber, World of Wonder)

MOST VISUALLY STRIKING FILM

⭐ Dune (Warner Bros.)

Nightmare Alley (Searchlight)

Passing (Netflix)

The Power of the Dog (Netflix)

West Side Story (20th Century Studios)

Titane (Neon)

BEST ANIMATED FILM

Belle (GKids)

Encanto (Disney)

⭐ Flee (Neon, Participant)

Luca (Disney)

The Mitchells vs. the Machines (Netflix, Sony)

BEST FILM MUSIC

Dune (Warner Bros.)

Encanto (Disney)

Spencer (Neon)

The Power of the Dog (Netflix)

⭐ Tick, Tick… Boom! (Netflix)

“WE’RE WILDE ABOUT YOU!” RISING STAR

⭐ Ariana DeBose

Alana Haim

Patti Harrison

Jasmin Savoy Brown

Rachel Zegler

WILDE ARTIST (to a truly groundbreaking force in film, theatre and/or television)

⭐ Pedro Almodóvar

Jane Campion

Jennifer Coolidge

Lil Nas X

Lin-Manuel Miranda

CAMPIEST FLICK

Annette (Amazon Studios)

Cruella (Disney)

⭐ House of Gucci (United Artists)

Malignant (Warner Bros.)

Old (Universal)

TIMELESS STAR (to an actor or performer whose exemplary career is marked by character, wisdom and wit)

⭐ Rita Moreno

GALECA LGBTQIA+ FILM TRAILBLAZER (for creating art that inspires empathy, truth and equity)

⭐ Pedro Almodóvar

(via press release)