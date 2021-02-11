‘The Prom’ & ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Will Vie For Campiest Flick

While the Golden Globe and SAG Awards have served up their choices for ‘Best of 2020,’ what did queer entertainment writers think about the past year’s films?

GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics, comprised of 250+ active professional journalists covering film and television, has announced the nominations for its 2021 Dorian Film Awards.

Due to the pandemic’s affect on the industry, GALECA extended the consideration period for full-length theatrical releases and digital theatrical releases to January 1, 2020 through February 28, 2021.

The highly-acclaimed Minari leads the list of nominations with six nods including Best Film and Best Foreign-Language Film.

Nomadland scored five nominations including Best Film, Best Director and Best Screenplay (Chloé Zhao), Best Actress (Frances McDormand), and Most Visually Striking Film.

Rounding out the Best Film category are Promising Young Woman (4 nominations), First Cow (3 nominations), and Sound of Metal (3 nominations).

Emerald Fennell, another double-nominee, garnered nods for both writing and directing Promising Young Woman.

In the Best LGBTQ Film category, the queer critics nominated the romantic period film Ammonite, Spanish-language love story I Carry You with Me, the intimate Stanley Tucci-Colin Firth helmed Supernova, writer-director Alan Ball’s comedy Uncle Frank and the acclaimed bio-pic Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

The folks at GALECA also like to have fun with their awards, so other featured categories include Campiest Flick and the “We’re Wilde About You!” Rising Star Award.

Additionally, the Wilde Artist Award honors “groundbreaking” artists in the world of entertainment. This year’s nominees include the late Chadwick Boseman, Chloé Zhao, Regina King, Elliot Page, and international superstar Dolly Parton.

Last September, queer streaming platform Revry presented the star-studded Dorians TV Toast of 2020 which featured appearances by Hollywood heavy-hitters including Hugh Jackman, Regina King, Janelle Monáe, Billy Porter, Dan Levy, Laverne Cox, Shangela, Thomas Roberts, Bruce Vilanch, Stephanie Miller, Dave Koz, Rafael Casal and more.

The winners will be announced on April 18 in a special event, the Dorians Film Toast 2021, set to air on queer streaming platform Revry.

Launched in 2009, the nonprofit GALECA celebrates both mainstream and LGBTQ-centered content.

View the complete list of nominations below.

BEST FILM

First Cow

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

BEST LGBTQ FILM

Ammonite

The Boys in the Band

I Carry You With Me

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Supernova

Uncle Frank

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Another Round

Bacurau

I Carry You With Me

La Llorona

Minari

Two of Us

BEST DIRECTOR

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Kelly Reichardt, First Cow

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Regina King, One Night in Miami

BEST SCREENPLAY (original or adapted)

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Eliza Hittman, Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Radha Blank, The Forty-Year Version

BEST UNSUNG FILM

Driveways

First Cow

Miss Juneteenth

Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Shirley

The Assistant

BEST DOCUMENTARY

Collective

Crip Camp

Dick Johnson Is Dead

Disclosure

Time

Welcome To Chechnya

BEST LGBTQ DOCUMENTARY

A Secret Love

Born To Be

Disclosure: Trans Lives On Screen

Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado

Welcome To Chechnya

BEST FILM PERFORMANCE — ACTRESS

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Nicole Beharie, Miss Juneteenth

Sidney Flanigan, Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

BEST FILM PERFORMANCE — ACTOR

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Delroy Lindo, Da 5 Bloods

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Steven Yeun, Minari

BEST FILM PERFORMANCE — SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Candice Bergen, Let Them All Talk

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Movie Film

Olivia Colman, The Father

Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

BEST FILM PERFORMANCE — SUPPORTING ACTOR

Chadwick Boseman, Da 5 Bloods

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom Jr., One Night In Miami

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

MOST VISUALLY STRIKING FILM

Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

Mank

Nomadland

Soul

Wolfwalkers

CAMPIEST FLICK

Bad Hair

Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

The Prom

Wonder Woman 1984

“We’re Wilde About You!” Rising Star Award

Alan S. Kim

Kingsley Ben-Adir

Maria Bakalova

Radha Blank

Sidney Flanigan

Wilde Artist Award (to a truly groundbreaking force in entertainment)

Chadwick Boseman

Chloé Zhao

Dolly Parton

Elliot Page

Regina King

(Disclaimer: The writer is a voting member of GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics)