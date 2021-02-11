‘The Prom’ & ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Will Vie For Campiest Flick

While the Golden Globe and SAG Awards have served up their choices for ‘Best of 2020,’ what did queer entertainment writers think about the past year’s films?
GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics, comprised of 250+ active professional journalists covering film and television, has announced the nominations for its 2021 Dorian Film Awards.
Due to the pandemic’s affect on the industry, GALECA extended the consideration period for full-length theatrical releases and digital theatrical releases to January 1, 2020 through February 28, 2021.
The highly-acclaimed Minari leads the list of nominations with six nods including Best Film and Best Foreign-Language Film.
Nomadland scored five nominations including Best Film, Best Director and Best Screenplay (Chloé Zhao), Best Actress (Frances McDormand), and Most Visually Striking Film.
Rounding out the Best Film category are Promising Young Woman (4 nominations), First Cow (3 nominations), and Sound of Metal (3 nominations).
Emerald Fennell, another double-nominee, garnered nods for both writing and directing Promising Young Woman.
In the Best LGBTQ Film category, the queer critics nominated the romantic period film Ammonite, Spanish-language love story I Carry You with Me, the intimate Stanley Tucci-Colin Firth helmed Supernova, writer-director Alan Ball’s comedy Uncle Frank and the acclaimed bio-pic Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.
The folks at GALECA also like to have fun with their awards, so other featured categories include Campiest Flick and the “We’re Wilde About You!” Rising Star Award.
Additionally, the Wilde Artist Award honors “groundbreaking” artists in the world of entertainment. This year’s nominees include the late Chadwick Boseman, Chloé Zhao, Regina King, Elliot Page, and international superstar Dolly Parton.
Last September, queer streaming platform Revry presented the star-studded Dorians TV Toast of 2020 which featured appearances by Hollywood heavy-hitters including Hugh Jackman, Regina King, Janelle Monáe, Billy Porter, Dan Levy, Laverne Cox, Shangela, Thomas Roberts, Bruce Vilanch, Stephanie Miller, Dave Koz, Rafael Casal and more.
The winners will be announced on April 18 in a special event, the Dorians Film Toast 2021, set to air on queer streaming platform Revry.
Launched in 2009, the nonprofit GALECA celebrates both mainstream and LGBTQ-centered content.
View the complete list of nominations below.
BEST FILM
First Cow
Minari
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
BEST LGBTQ FILM
Ammonite
The Boys in the Band
I Carry You With Me
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Supernova
Uncle Frank
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
Another Round
Bacurau
I Carry You With Me
La Llorona
Minari
Two of Us
BEST DIRECTOR
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Kelly Reichardt, First Cow
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Regina King, One Night in Miami
BEST SCREENPLAY (original or adapted)
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Eliza Hittman, Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Radha Blank, The Forty-Year Version
BEST UNSUNG FILM
Driveways
First Cow
Miss Juneteenth
Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Shirley
The Assistant
BEST DOCUMENTARY
Collective
Crip Camp
Dick Johnson Is Dead
Disclosure
Time
Welcome To Chechnya
BEST LGBTQ DOCUMENTARY
A Secret Love
Born To Be
Disclosure: Trans Lives On Screen
Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado
Welcome To Chechnya
BEST FILM PERFORMANCE — ACTRESS
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Nicole Beharie, Miss Juneteenth
Sidney Flanigan, Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
BEST FILM PERFORMANCE — ACTOR
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Delroy Lindo, Da 5 Bloods
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Steven Yeun, Minari
BEST FILM PERFORMANCE — SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Candice Bergen, Let Them All Talk
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Movie Film
Olivia Colman, The Father
Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari
BEST FILM PERFORMANCE — SUPPORTING ACTOR
Chadwick Boseman, Da 5 Bloods
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Leslie Odom Jr., One Night In Miami
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
MOST VISUALLY STRIKING FILM
Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
Mank
Nomadland
Soul
Wolfwalkers
CAMPIEST FLICK
Bad Hair
Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
The Prom
Wonder Woman 1984
“We’re Wilde About You!” Rising Star Award
Alan S. Kim
Kingsley Ben-Adir
Maria Bakalova
Radha Blank
Sidney Flanigan
Wilde Artist Award (to a truly groundbreaking force in entertainment)
Chadwick Boseman
Chloé Zhao
Dolly Parton
Elliot Page
Regina King
