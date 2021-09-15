‘The Proud Family’ Reboot to Feature Several LGBTQ Guest Stars

Reboots of popular television shows have become all the rage, but we love when they come back gayer than ever!

It has been announced that some of today’s prominent LGBTQ actors and stars from the worlds of music, film, TV, and sports are coming to Disney+ next year as part of The Proud Family revival, Louder and Prouder.

Guest stars slated to lend their voice talents to the upcoming series include Lil Nas X, Lena Waithe, Jane Lynch, Lizzo, and beauty guru Bretman Rock. Additional A-listers that will be featured include Chance the Rapper, Leslie Odom Jr., Tiffany Haddish, Al Roker, Eva Longoria, and Gabrielle Union, among others.

Airing on Disney Channel between 2001-2005, The Proud Family followed the misadventures of teenager Penny Proud (Kyla Pratt) and her eccentric family members. Louder and Prouder is currently in production and will pick up the story of its central character, as it catches up with her parents Oscar (Tommy Davidson) and Trudy (Paula Jai Parker), her twin siblings BeBe and CeCe, her grandmother Suga Mama (JoMarie Payton) and dog Puff, and members of her loyal crew including Dijonay Jones (Karen Malina White), LaCienega Boulevardez (Alisa Reyes) and Zoey Howzer (Soleil Moon Frye).

All original cast members are set to reprise their roles.

Earlier this year, it was announced that Keke Palmer would play a new recurring character named Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins, while Billy Porter and Zachary Quinto are set to play her two dads. EJ Johnson is also set to play a new character named Michael Collins, who is described as a “nonconforming trendsetter” who “serves fierce looks at school.”

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder is set to premiere in 2022, and the five original seasons are currently available to stream on Disney+. Today, September 15, marks the show’s 20-year anniversary.