The Queen Of Media Is Back! Wendy Williams Made A Recent NY Appearance

I was rooting for you! We were all rooting for you Wendy — so it’s nice to see that the National Radio Hall of Fame inductee may just be on the up and up. Wendy Williams not only looked great, but she sounded like her old charming and witty self at a recent New York City appearance.

Williams rocked an all black sparkly jumpsuit, with a sleek bob (serving rich auntie vibes), as she attended the WBLS “Circle of Sisters” event in Queens, NY on Monday. The Emmy-nominated talk show host chatted with radio personality Jusnik, discussing all things career, family and her love life post-divorce.

I’m so happy to see Wendy Williams looking back like her regular self & in better health. I wish her continued healing & more success. 💕 pic.twitter.com/NpxhoJ8HVq — Jerome Trammel, MBA (@MrJeromeTrammel) November 22, 2022

In true Wendy fashion, she even cried a bit as a member of the audience publicly gave the controversial media mogul her flowers, acknowledging the 58-year-old for her contributions to media and letting her know that people were supporting her.

Wendy Williams spoke at the WBLS' Circle of Sisters event. The former daytime host became emotional as an audience member gave Wendy her flowers. 💐 *Are you still rooting for Wendy?* (🎥: @wblscircleofsisters) pic.twitter.com/8vk7Ywvhwt — theJasmineBRAND (@thejasminebrand) November 22, 2022

In recent months, Williams has been seen around New York City looking disoriented and unwell. But she was spotted out (accompanied by her security of course) looking stylish, as she smiled for paparazzi. They caught the “Queen of Daytime TV” as she was apparently heading to a photo shoot for her upcoming podcast (the same day as her WBLS appearance, our sis is booked and busy!). The legendary media personality is looking healthier and seemingly like she’s ready to get back to work.

You can check out Wendy’s full Interview with WBLS Circle of Sisters below.

Are you rooting for Wendy WIlliams to make a comeback? Will you listen to her upcoming podcast?

Source: Twitter