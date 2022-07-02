The Quest To Find The Next Wolverine Could Be Over!

Ever since half of the population was saved in Avengers: Endgame and the tragic death of Black Panther star Chad Boseman, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has found itself in a little bit of a reshuffle. One thing is for certain, though, as seen in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Marvel is actively working to bring Fantastic Four and the X-Men back to theaters in a series of new adventures.

The problem with the X-Men is the fact that Hugh Jackman famously retired from the role of Wolverine in 2017 after completing work on Logan. And you can’t have the X-Men without Wolverine! Previously, Jackman held the role for 17 years across 8 different movies.

When the X-Men eventually return to theaters, who is going to take on the icon role of Wolverine? Up until this point, I’ve heard that Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe is a strong contender, but now another famous heartthrob has entered the conversation.

I’m talking about 32-year-old English movie-star Taron Egerton.

Egerton recently met with the President of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, and other executives in regard to becoming the next Wolverine.

He told The New York Times:

I’d be excited, but I’d be apprehensive as well, because Hugh [Jackman] is so associated with the role that I’d wonder if it’d be very difficult for someone else to do it. But hopefully if it does come around, they’ll give me a shot.

Taron Egerton is known for playing Eggsy in the two Kingsman movies and for voicing Johnny in both Sing films. He also played Elton John in the Academy Award-winning biographical musical, Rocketman.

I’m sold on Taron Egerton being the next Wolverine because he’s so good looking and his voice is so charming that I’d watch him do just about anything.

Now if only we could get Channing Tatum as Gambit (which was shelved years ago).

(sources: Deadline, New York Times)