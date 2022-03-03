The ‘Questions From The Closet’ Podcast Host Is Gay And In Love

In March 2022 in the United States of America, coming out STILL MATTERS. Representation STILL MATTERS. The latest public declaration of one’s truth belongs to the author, influencer, podcast host – and BYU student – Charlie Bird.

“Bird co-hosts a podcast with fellow author Ben Schilaty called Questions from the Closet. In the podcast, they discuss commonly asked questions they receive as gay members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.”

The former BYU Cosmo the Cougar mascot discussed the new love of his life, Ryan, on a recent podcast,

“Here was just something about him that understood me. Every part of me. The gay part of me, the spiritual part of me, the fun part of me, the slightly neurotic part of me. I wasn’t fragmented.”

The Without The Mask author, 28, continued discussing his relationship,

“Everything that I thought was horrible and forbidden and wrong, suddenly was healing these parts of my heart that I didn’t know were broken. I felt human, and I felt godly.”

COMING OUT AT BYU?

According to a March 2020 article of The Salt Lake Tribune,

“Despite removing the section on “homosexual behavior” from its Honor Code last month, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has clarified for the first time that same-sex romantic behavior is still “not compatible” with the rules at Brigham Young University. The surprising announcement came Wednesday morning after weeks of questions about the change and after LGBTQ students had celebrated what they hoped that it meant. Many said they recently came out as gay only because they believed — and were told by some Honor Code staff — that the school and faith now allowed it.”

On a somewhat somber note, Bird did come out to BYU and for now, his relationship with Ryan is on hold. The relationship is on hold because Bird reenrolled as a student to obtain his master’s in social work. BYU student – yes. BYU student in a loving and committed same-sex relationship – no.

This is why coming out STILL MATTERS.

