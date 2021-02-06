The Ranch Club In Garden City, ID Goes ‘Somewhere’ As A New LGBT Bar

It goes without saying that one of the industries hit hardest by the pandemic has been LGBT nightlife. Many nightlife spaces have been forced to take an extended pause and have closed for a short time, while others have shuttered permanently. As we watch our nightlife landscape shift significantly during this time, small silver linings still emerge. Garden City, Idaho’s Ranch Club is an institution in that area.

Opening in 1949, the bar operated under one family until 2002 (per the Idaho Statesman.) The bar both closed and changed ownership from 2002-2019, right up until last year. The bar is also showcased in the 1982 Clint Eastwood film Bronco Billy, also filmed in and around the Boise area. It’s next iteration though, is poised to make it one of the most exciting ones yet, specifically for the LGBT community. Idaho Ranch Club is being reimagined and reopened as ‘Somewhere’, a brand new bar geared towards the LGBT community.

Co-owner Rob Covert told Boise dev that the clientele and the entertainment will definitely be eclectic. “It’s not just a boys’ bar or a girls’ bar. We want the whole community to have a safe place to enjoy.” He also discloses that the bar itself will have a completely refreshed look saying “It’s going to be a beautiful space inside.” He went on to say “It’s large-and it will have a game room on one side with tables and dart boards and people can watch football-and the other side is more of a lounge-type with nice lighting. Towards the stage, it’s going to be more entertainment. We’ll have drag shows and live music” says Covert.

Covert (who signed a five year lease on the building with his partner Eli Russell) plans to kick things off with a soft opening in February, with a grand opening to follow in March. told the Idaho Statesman simply “This is just really something that our community has needed for a while.”

As for the massive horse that sits atop The Ranch Club, it’s not going anywhere. “We are going to keep the horse on the top” Covert assured. “It’s kind of an icon”.