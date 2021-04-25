The ‘Real Housewives All-Stars’ Have Landed In The Turks & Caicos

Any and all die-hard Real Housewives fans are already keenly aware that the Season 7 trip to the Turks & Caico with The Real Housewives of New York City featured battles galore, a drunken dinner, and showcased Countess LuAnn de Lesseps now famed pop culture moment when she uttered “be cool…don’t be all..uncool” to cast mate Heather Thompson. Well, it looks like de Lesseps is heading back to the Caribbean destination, and she is being joined by Real Housewives from cities other than the Big Apple. The heavily-buzzed Real Housewives All-Stars show has, it appears, commenced filming.

Writer Anthony Dominic has been tirelessly following this story from the beginning, updating fans on everything from potential cast members to possible twists, and it looks like we now have the final roster, all of which have landed in the Turks & Caicos earlier today. According to Dominic, the cast features the aforementioned de Lesseps, who will be joined by fellow Real Housewives of New York apple-holder Ramona Singer. Additionally, The Real Housewives of Atlanta is represented with both Kenya Moore and Cynthia Bailey, while sisters-in-law Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga are representing The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Kyle Richards is solo, representing The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

While shows might have been anticipating ladies from franchise cities like Potomac or Salt Lake City, production on those shows new seasons prevented those ladies from participating. Dominic reports that the show will film for a week, and are staying in a seven bedroom villa.

While seven Housewives might seem like a strange number of women to land on, there seems to be a method, as always, to Bravo’s madness. Page Six reported that that the cast size was capped at seven women because “the largest-sized house the show could book is seven bedrooms due to COVID protocols” There is also heavy word that a surprise eighth Housewife will be joining the show halfway through, someone that fans have been “desperately wanting to see return from one of the original franchises”. Could original New York City cast member Jill Zarin be making yet another unexpected visit to an island destination, similar to her now-legendary ambush on Scary Island during The Real Housewives of New York City‘s Season 3 cast trip?

While the identity of the eighth woman to join the ladies is unclear for now, one thing that is not unclear is the drama that apparently, has kicked off already between some of the ladies from rival Real Housewives cities…

Page Six reports that the show is called Real Housewives Mash-up and is poised to air on Peacock later this year

