“The Real Housewives Of Dubai” Premieres On Bravo In 2022

The franchise that unleashed the Real Housewives in cities like Potomac, Dallas and Miami is now going international. Andy Cohen announced on Today (while promoting his brand new book Glitter Every Day) this morning that for the first time, Bravo is going international. As the eleventh city in the Housewives cannon, The Real Housewives of Dubai is coming to Bravo in 2022. Cohen has high expectations, as he said this morning that the show is going to “blow the lid off of the whole franchise”.

While Housewives cities have been international for quite a number of years, this is the first time that Bravo themselves is producing an across the globe Real Housewives city. Additionally, Truly Original (the production company behind The Real Housewives of Potomac, The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and Shahs of Sunset among other Bravo hits) is producing the Dubai installation. Bravo is also getting fans in on the action, and leaving the official series hashtag up to fans, They can cast their vote for either #RHODXB or #RHODubai with the winning hashtag for the series to be announced Friday.

While no specific date in 2022 or cast has been announced yet, one Bravo-lebrity that is rumored to be part of the potential cast might look very familiar to “Bravoholics”. Caroline Stanbury (formerly of the cancelled too soon Bravo show Ladies Of London) now resides in Dubai and is rumored to be leading up the cast. A fan favorite, Stanbury could bring elegance and a sense of familiarity to a brand new crop of Housewives from this exotic locale. Some of the other names that are rumored to possibly be joining Stanbury are Caroline Brooks (aka Caroline DXB), Chanel Ayan, Sara Al Madani, Lesa Milan Hall & Nina Ali.

