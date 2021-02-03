‘The Real Housewives Of Miami’ Are Returning To Television

it was Andy Cohen himself who first revealed on Danny Pellegrino’s Everything Iconic podcast that The Real Housewives of Miami might be making a return for a fourth season. “I have really been trying to get Peacock to pick up Miami,” he said. “I don’t know if I’m allowed to say this. I don’t know where we are with that. I have to say the fans of Miami are still very vocal, and so I’ve been an advocate for Peacock bringing back Miami.” It now looks like it might be coming to fruition; ET reports that (via a source) that The Real Housewives of Miami is “coming back” and that casting is “already in the full swing of interviewing potential cast mates to hire.”

As of now, casting for the yet to be officially announced reboot of #RHOM remains up in the air in terms of who is officially joining the next season. Past cast members for the franchise included society maven and philanthropist Lea Black, Skinny Latina founder Ana Quincoces, and basketball wife Larsa Pippen. (The franchise also boasted the first trans “friend” of the Housewives, model, socialite and advocate Lauren Foster). Page Six is reporting that Orianne Cevey (ex-wife to music legend Phil Collins) and singer Paulina Rubio could be possibly joining the cast for Season 4.

The Real Housewives of Miami was known for their interesting and polarizing “friends”. From cast member Marysol Patton’s beloved and missed Mama Elsa to Season 2 friend and Seasons 1 & 3 cast member Alexia Echevarria, these cast members weaved in their own stories with that of the main cast seamlessly. For the potential fourth season of the franchise, a very popular name has thrown her hat in the ring to be a “friend” for the new iteration; talk show maven Wendy Williams.

“I totally can have the ‘in’ because I would immediately befriend Larsa Pippen,” she responded, going on to claim that claim that Pippen is interested in becoming a Housewife once more “Sign up Larsa Pippen, I’ve got the word on the inside that she wants to be a part. Sign up Mrs. Phil Collins, the ex who’s married to the young man.”

There is no word on what cast members from the first three seasons are officially interested in joining Season 4, although there is heavy buzz that Adriana DeMoura (an original cast member of the franchise who also sang the theme song) will return for Season 4.